Westmoreland County home and day care catches fire after neighbors report loud "boom"

Crews responded to a fire at a home and day care in Westmoreland County after neighbors reported hearing a loud "boom."

The building on Wood Street in Derry Township caught on fire around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Neighbors told KDKA-TV that they heard a loud noise and when they came out, they saw flames and smoke.

About 10 kids were inside the day care center, which is behind the home, when the fire happened. So far, no injuries have been reported. The kids are at a neighbor's house, waiting to be picked up.

Multiple crews responded to a fire on Wood Street in Derry Township. (Photo: KDKA)

Units from all over responded, including Pleasant Unity, Unity Township, Crab Tree, Derry Township, Latrobe and Ligonier Township. As of noon, crews were still working on hot spots. Some first responders said the fire was so big that they could see the smoke from four miles away.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.