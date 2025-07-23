Pittsburgh will see temperatures near 90 degrees on Wednesday with future rain chances

High temperatures will shoot up to near 90 degrees today, and I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 89°.

When it comes to your comfort level while outside, the temperature plays just a partial role. The other thing you want to monitor is where our humidity level is, and at least for today, humidity levels start off in the low range and will climb to the moderate range by the end of the day.

Thursday will be dry and humid with morning lows near 70 and highs hitting the low 90s. I have Pittsburgh's high at 91°. Friday highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with morning lows in the mid to low 70s. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will look very close to Friday's temps. We could hit 90 degrees next week on Monday or Tuesday, with Monday having the higher chance of seeing the 90s.

Humidity levels will be back in the high range tomorrow. Humidity is just a measure of moisture in the atmosphere. When high, it limits the efficiency of our bodies' natural way to cool down through evaporation. The drier the air, the more evaporation that takes place.

Evaporation is a cooling process in which heat is released. When the air is more humid, you may notice you're more sweaty.

Looking ahead, our next rain chance comes on Friday. Model data is leaning towards our best chance for rain happening on Saturday and not Friday. I am going to put rain chances equal when it comes to coverage for now, but I really think Friday's chance for rain should be higher.

We have a front that noses its way into our area from the north and falls apart right on top of us. Remnants of this front will also be around on Saturday. The higher rain chance on Friday probably means highs on Friday will fail to hit the 90-degree range.

