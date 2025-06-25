Rain chances return on Wednesday, but high temperatures in Pittsburgh should hit 90s

Pittsburgh broke a more than 100-year-old record yesterday with our maximum minimum temperature falling to just 74°. The old record was 72° set back in 1884!

Dubois saw a record high of 89°, which was a degree warmer than the old record set in 1966. Morgantown (record high) and Wheeling (max min) also saw records being set.

Yesterday was a record-setting day when it comes to heat and humidity here in Western Pennsylvania, and we will get to that in a bit.

First, let's discuss today's hectic weather, which has a number of things going on. First off, we still have in place a number of heat warnings and advisories, with the most concerning being for Allegheny County and the surrounding counties, including Pittsburgh.

Warnings and advisories in our region today KDKA Weather Center

The heat has been caused by a powerful ridge in place that has caused what many call a heat dome to build right on top of us. The dome is caused by sinking air that compresses at the surface. Air that is under pressure heats, and that is part of why we are so hot right now. Storm chances are also set to return today, with downpours causing potential flash flooding in spots.

Storm chances, while low, could also turn severe, with gusty winds being the main concern. Storms that develop today won't be moving particularly fast, meaning that any downpours could turn dangerous. It's what happens when you are sitting on a powder keg of energy due to heat and humidity, with a weak lid or cap not able to stop storm development.

Conditions in Pittsburgh on June 25, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Rain and storm chances will remain for the rest of the week, with the best chances for rain happening today, Thursday, and Saturday.

Each day will see some that won't see a drop of rain all day long, but will also have others that will see plenty of rain, if not flooding issues. This typical summertime pattern will last for the rest of the week, with storm chances peaking late each afternoon.

There will be times when our rain chances will be higher due to other atmospheric factors. The big one right now is the brief passing of a cool front on Saturday that will bump the chance for rain up. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday in the wake of the front.

Now let's get back to yesterday's record-setting day due to the heat. Pittsburgh broke a more than 140-year record, seeing our low temperature (74°, old record 72° in 1884) being the highest on record. Wheeling also set a record for high min yesterday, falling to 73°. Their record of 71° was only set last year, though. A high temperature record was broken in DuBois (Old record 88° in 1966), where they hit 89°.

Also, Morgantown recorded a high of 94°. This tied their record high of 94° set in 1921.

7-day forecast: June 25, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

