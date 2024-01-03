Highlands School District commemorating life of fallen police chief with Chief Justin McIntire Day

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Today will be known as Chief Justin McIntire Day in the Highlands School District.

One year ago yesterday, the Brackenridge community was met with tragedy when their long-time police chief was shot and killed in an ambush while chasing a man who had been on the run from police for days.

Aaron Swan shot and killed McIntire and also shot and wounded Tarentum Police officer Jordan Schrecengost.

Swan was killed later that night in another shootout with police in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.

Reports of two officers shot prompted a heavy police presence in Brackenridge on the evening of Jan. 2, 2023. CBS Pittsburgh

Law enforcement officers lined the streets surrounding Mount St. Peter Church in New Kensington for McIntire's funeral mass, where he was remembered as a father, a son, and a hero who served his community for 22 years.

KDKA

Now, today, the school district McIntire went to as a student will celebrate his life and honor his legacy in a number of ways.

All students coming to school are asked to wear blue and will be met when they arrive this morning by local police officers and some school buses are expected to be decorated in McIntire's honor.

McIntire's father Lee currently works as a security officer at Highlands Middle School, the same school Chief McIntire's son Justin Jr. attends.

In the year since McIntire's tragic killing, the community has rallied together during the difficult time. Third Avenue in Brackenridge is now McIntire Way after the borough renamed the street for their fallen chief.

KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

The streets of Brackenridge are now protected by the Tarentum Police Department after the department in Brackenridge disbanded in the wake of McIntire's killing and was absorbed by Tarentum.

A memorial plaque is going to be unveiled tonight at 5:00 as a gift from the Highlands High School Class of 2023 and then a memorial service will be held tonight at Brackenridge Memorial Park from 6:00 to 8:00.