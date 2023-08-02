Brackenridge and Tarentum Police departments officially consolidate into one

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Brackenridge and Tarentum police departments are now officially consolidated into one force.

The new consolidated departments will be based out of Tarentum and will have 13 officers.

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed in the line of duty in January.

Since then, State Police have been helping with patrols in the community.