Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire shot and killed in the line of duty one year ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today marks one year since Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty.

It was one year ago, January 2, when McIntire was ambushed by a suspect during a manhunt where police around the area had been searching for Aaron Swan for days.

Swan shot and killed McIntire, and shot and wounded Tarentum Police officer Jordan Schrecengost. Swan was killed later than night in another shootout with police in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.

Following in his father's footsteps, McIntire served his community for decades as a patrolman before being sworn in as chief. His father recalled driving his son around in his patrol car when he was little and allowing him to sound the siren and flash the lights.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers descended on New Kensington to mourn the fallen hero, with some coming from as far away as Texas and even from Canada.

Mount Saint Peter Church was filled to capacity and silent as clergy and fellow officers gave eulogies.

Third Avenue in Brackenridge is now McIntire Way after the borough renamed the street for their fallen chief.

Now one year later, tomorrow will be Chief McIntire Day in the Highlands School District, where McIntire graduated from.

Students are being asked to wear blue in his honor. Buses will also be decorated in memory of McIntire and police officers will be at the schools to greet students.

Tomorrow night, there's a memorial service from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brackenridge Memorial Park.