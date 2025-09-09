Heather and David coffee blends by Prestogeorge Coffee & Tea benefit the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund

Prestogeorge Coffee and Tea brews up something special for the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Prestogeorge Coffee & Tea has drawn inspiration from our hosts, Heather Abraham and David Highfield, to create two new coffee blends.

Heather's Blend is inspired by espresso martinis - a blend of bold Costa Rican, smooth Colombian and a hint of French Vanilla.

David's Blend is a luxurious blend of sweet coconut and creamy Madagascar vanilla - perfect for any brew.

By ordering these coffee blends, you can help fill the Thanksgiving tables of our neighbors in need. Part of the proceeds go toward the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.

The Heather and David Turkey Fund Coffee Blends are available to order now in store or online at Prestogeorge Coffee & Tea.

Visit their website here to order.