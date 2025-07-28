Hot, sticky weather leaves Pittsburgh sweltering through midweek. Here's when a cool down is expected.

The hot, sticky weekend is continuing into the start of the week. The heat is expected to stay put until midweek and some relief is finally expected.

Daily average High: 83 Low: 64

Sunrise: 6:12 Sunset: 8:42

Any Alert Days Ahead? Not likely

Aware: We had our tenth 90-degree day of the year on Saturday. We were at 14 already last year at this time.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

There's a solid chance we will see our eleventh 90-degree day of the year.

High temperatures will likely hit 90 or above starting today through Wednesday. Some relief will arrive towards the end of the week with near or slightly below average temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

The Pittsburgh region started the day with some patchy fog. The sun started to come out around 8 a.m., and by noon, we'll have temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s. There is a low 20% chance of rain fairly late in the day.

Tuesday is being forecast as the hottest day of the week with high around 92 degrees. Morning lows will also be up in the 70s. With little to no rain expected on Tuesday, it's going to feel like one of the hottest days of the year. The heat index values could be near 100 degrees.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Cooling centers will be open in most communities for those needing some relief from the heat.

Allegheny County has extended its Code Red Heat Advisory to include today. The county, city and other municipalities are opening cooling centers for those in need of some relief.

Allegheny County Cooling Centers

Elizabeth Seton Center 1900 Pioneer Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15226

Monday, July 28: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

LifeSpan - Clairton 530 Miller Ave Clairton, PA 15025

Monday, July 28: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

LifeSpan - Mon Valley Olympia Park Shopping Center 4313 Walnut Street McKeesport, PA 15132

Monday, July 28: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

NAMS - Sharpsburg 209 13th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15215

Monday, July 28: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

NAMS - Tarentum 704 Second Avenue, Suite 100-B Tarentum, PA 15084

Monday, July 28: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Plum Community Center 499 Center-New Texas Road Pittsburgh, PA 15239

Monday, July 28: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

City of Pittsburgh Cooling Centers

These community centers will be open from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Wednesday will see highs up near 90 degrees, but we should see some relief from the heat arriving in the form of late-day rain showers that will stick around through the overnight hours and into Thursday. The best rain chance will come on Thursday morning.

Behind the rain will be relief from the heat. Thursday's high will reach the upper 70s. To end the week, highs should hover near 80 degrees.