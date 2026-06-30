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Heat advisory takes effect for the Pittsburgh area starting today

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay,
Ray Petelin
Ray Petelin
First Alert Meteorologist
Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.
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Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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A heat advisory will go into effect for the Pittsburgh area starting Tuesday morning and is expected to remain in place for a majority of the week as the region is bracing for a heat wave with high temperatures and heat indexes forecasted to be near 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service said that the heat advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. and will be in place until 10 p.m. on Friday for all of the Pittsburgh area, eastern Ohio, and the panhandle of West Virginia.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," the NWS said in its advisory

By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are anticipated to reach into the 90s. This, coupled with extremely high humidity levels, means the heat index — also known as the "feels like" temperature — will flirt with triple digits.

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The forecast high and max heat index for the Pittsburgh area from July 30, 2026, to July 4, 2026.  KDKA Weather Center

The NWS said that you can take precaution by drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms, and limiting strenuous activities to the early morning or evening hours.

Cooling centers have been activated throughout the region and in Allegheny County, a Code Red Heat Advisory has been issued for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. 

Several communities in the Pittsburgh area have adjusted their trash pickup times to help protect the health and safety of workers ahead of the expected extreme heat.

Ahead of the anticipated heat wave, Duquesne Light is urging customers to prepare accordingly as the high temperatures can cause increased stress on the electric grid.

In areas surrounding Pittsburgh like in the Cleveland area and in the State College area, extreme heat warnings and watches have been issued. In those regions, heat index or "feels like" temperatures could reach as high as 110 degrees.

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