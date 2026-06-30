Heat advisory takes effect for the Pittsburgh area starting today

A heat advisory will go into effect for the Pittsburgh area starting Tuesday morning and is expected to remain in place for a majority of the week as the region is bracing for a heat wave with high temperatures and heat indexes forecasted to be near 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service said that the heat advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. and will be in place until 10 p.m. on Friday for all of the Pittsburgh area, eastern Ohio, and the panhandle of West Virginia.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," the NWS said in its advisory.

By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are anticipated to reach into the 90s. This, coupled with extremely high humidity levels, means the heat index — also known as the "feels like" temperature — will flirt with triple digits.

The forecast high and max heat index for the Pittsburgh area from July 30, 2026, to July 4, 2026. KDKA Weather Center

The NWS said that you can take precaution by drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms, and limiting strenuous activities to the early morning or evening hours.

Cooling centers have been activated throughout the region and in Allegheny County, a Code Red Heat Advisory has been issued for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Several communities in the Pittsburgh area have adjusted their trash pickup times to help protect the health and safety of workers ahead of the expected extreme heat.

Ahead of the anticipated heat wave, Duquesne Light is urging customers to prepare accordingly as the high temperatures can cause increased stress on the electric grid.

In areas surrounding Pittsburgh like in the Cleveland area and in the State College area, extreme heat warnings and watches have been issued. In those regions, heat index or "feels like" temperatures could reach as high as 110 degrees.