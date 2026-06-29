Dangerous heat will hit the Pittsburgh area this week. Here's how hot it will feel.

The heat is on in the Pittsburgh area this week. Even though triple-digit temperatures are not forecasted, it's still going to be extremely hot and sunny.

The hottest temperatures of 2026 are expected as we continue through these last days of June and the start of July. Here's what to know about the first heat wave of the year.

How hot will it be in Pittsburgh?

By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are anticipated to reach into the 90s. This, coupled with extremely high humidity levels, means the heat index — also known as the "feels like" temperature — will flirt with triple digits.

The forecast high and max heat index for the Pittsburgh area from July 30, 2026, to July 4, 2026. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

With this combination of heat and humidity, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. on Tuesday until 10 p.m. on Friday for northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania.

"Dangerous heat" later in the week

High temperatures on most days this week will hit the low to mid-90s, but low temperatures will only reach the 70s. This does not provide ample time to cool a home, so the heat is expected to build up.

"Dangerous heat will build this week, likely peaking on Wednesday and Thursday," the National Weather Service said.

Fourth of July weather

This trend looks like it will take us into the Fourth of July weekend, meaning the region will be in the midst of a legitimate heat wave.

Temperatures will likely top off at 94 degrees. With extra moisture in the air and ground from recent rain, the moist air has a harder time warming up, but it certainly increases the heat index.

Storms become more likely this weekend with a disturbance moving in. This could throw a monkey wrench into some Fourth of July plans, but it is still several days away, so timing is still subject to change. This disturbance will break the heat wave, though.