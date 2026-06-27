Allegheny County to issue code red heat advisory due to incoming high temperatures

In anticipation of several days of high temperatures exceeding 90 degrees next week, Allegheny County officials are issuing a code red heat advisory for Monday, June 29; Tuesday, June 30; and Wednesday, July 1. These expected temperatures may pose a risk to vulnerable residents.

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services and other partner agencies will check on older adults, including outreach by home-delivered meals drivers and care management workers. Older adults may call the SeniorLine at 412-350-5460 for assistance and can also visit Allegheny Connect for a countywide list of senior centers.

Outreach teams will also connect with people experiencing unsheltered homelessness and provide water and cooling supplies. Unhoused adults may go to Second Avenue Commons every day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to regularly check on neighbors, friends, and family, especially older adults and those with health conditions.

County pools and spray parks are open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Officials are reminding everyone about the importance of staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water; limiting time outdoors, especially in the middle of the day; and never leaving kids or pets in a car.

Those who need to be outdoors should be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion, including dizziness, nausea, headache, or excessive sweating.

Pittsburgh cooling centers to open

Five Pittsburgh cooling centers will be open beginning Monday, June 29, through Thursday, July 2. Each designated cooling center will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The cooling centers are listed below.

Beechview Healthy Active Living Center

1555 Broadway Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Center

7321 Frankstown Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th and Bingham streets

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203

To find the closest cooling center, western Pennsylvania residents can visit this link. Communities can submit additional cooling center locations if they are not listed at this link.