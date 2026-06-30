Trash pickup schedules adjusted in Pittsburgh-area communities due to impending heat wave

Several communities in the Pittsburgh area have adjusted their trash pickup times as the region is bracing for a heat wave with temperatures and heat indexes expected to be near 100 degrees this week.

The hottest temperatures of 2026 are expected this week and by Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are anticipated to reach into the 90s. This, coupled with extremely high humidity levels, means the heat index — also known as the "feels like" temperature — will flirt with triple digits.

In Mt. Lebanon, trash and recycling pickup routes will begin earlier than normal to help keep workers safe amid the extreme heat.

"All trash and recycling should be placed at the curb the night before your scheduled collection day, as collection times may occur earlier than usual," a notice posted on municipality's Facebook page said.

Shaler Township said that it received an update from County Hauling that collection crews will begin their routes earlier than normal this week as well.

"Please place all trash and recycling at the curb the night before your scheduled collection day," the township said.

In Robinson Township, trash collection will begin at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, one hour earlier than normal.

People are being asked to have their trash and recycling at the curb at least one hour prior to their normal pickup time.

Pleasant Hills Borough said it had adjusted its trash pickup schedule for earlier in the day on Friday to "help reduce employee exposure to hazardous temperatures."

"This temporary adjustment is being made in the interest of employee health and safety," the borough said. "We kindly ask that you help notify your residents that all trash and/or recycling should be placed at the curb the night before their scheduled collection day, as collection times may occur earlier than usual."

In Brentwood Borough, Noble Environmental will begin earlier collection on pickup routes as well.

People are being asked to place their trash and recycling at the curb the night before their scheduled collection day.

The borough added that collection days are not changing, only the start time of the pickup routes.

"Thank you for your cooperation as crews work safely during this week's heat wave," the borough said.