John Legend joining Bruce Springsteen, Barack Obama at Philadelphia concert and rally supporting Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' campaign has added even more star power to its "When We Vote We Win" concert lineup in Philadelphia Monday night.

The campaign announced that 12-time Grammy winner and University of Pennsylvania graduate John Legend will join Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama for the event, which aims to mobilize Pennsylvania voters ahead of the upcoming presidential election. According to a Harris campaign spokesperson, the rally will be held at Temple University's Liacouras Center.

Legend has been in the city since at least Sunday night, where he met with the vice president during her campaign rally at the Alan Horwitz "Sixth Man" Center. He shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, writing "Fighting for our future, fighting for our freedom in Philadelphia with Madam Vice President."

Legend, who performed at the Democratic National Convention in August, endorsed Harris for president earlier this year. In an August interview with CBS Mornings, Legend told Tony Dokoupil that Harris' political experience is one of the reasons he think she's fit to serve as commander in chief.

"She is eminently qualified to be president. And then she also has the right character traits I think to be a great president, which means she cares about people's lives, wants government to work for people and improve their lives," he said.

Harris kicked off the "When We Vote We Win" tour with Springsteen and Obama in Atlanta last week, and plans to bring the concert to multiple battleground states.

"I'm very honored to have the support of President Obama, as you know he's been on the campaign trail and has been wonderful and extraordinary," she told CBS News Philadelphia reporter Joe Holden. "And people like Bruce Springsteen, to have their support. Of course, he is an American icon. It shows the breadth and depth of the support that we have."

Monday's rally and concert comes on the heels of Harris' multi-stop visit to Philadelphia on Sunday. Harris delivered a speech during the Church of Christian Compassion's Sunday morning service before stopping by the Philly Cuts barbershop near 44th and Chestnut streets to talk with Black men about voting.

The campaign rally in North Philadelphia capped off the day. "The election is here. And the choice, Philly, is truly in your hands," Harris said to the crowd.