Hair Peace Survivor's Christmas Celebration held at Le Mont
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A beautiful end of the year holiday celebration for local cancer survivors was held at Le Mont in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
The event was organized by Hair Peace Charities, which helps with financial aid for women with any kind of cancer in Western Pennsylvania to afford a wig.
Hair Peace also offers cancer fighting information, encouragement, and faith with support groups.
For more information or to help support the cause, click here.
