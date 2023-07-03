Man caught with gun at Pittsburgh International Airport on busiest day in TSA history

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is accused of trying to bring his gun onto a flight at the Pittsburgh International Airport on the busiest day in TSA history.

The TSA said an officer spotted the loaded 9mm gun in a carry-on backpack on Friday. The man from Lima, Ohio, was arrested and also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.

More than 2.8 million travelers were screened across the country on Friday, marking the highest checkpoint volume in the TSA's 21-year history. The TSA said bringing a gun to security checkpoints slows down the lines for everyone.

It was the sixth gun found at the Pittsburgh International Airport since June and the 21st of this year. Last year, 26 guns were caught at the airport's security checkpoints.

Passengers are allowed to travel with guns in checked baggage if they're unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and declared at the check-in counter.