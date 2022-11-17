Guide To Pittsburgh Light Up Night 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's time to kick off the holiday season in Pittsburgh. With that Christmas time feeling settling over the city, downtown Pittsburgh is putting on its party clothes, dressing up to impress!

Highmark Light Up Night is back and bigger than ever! It will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, and there is something holiday-themed for everyone. We're breaking down all the events and activities place-by-place, so you can plan your evening downtown.

Three Zambelli fireworks displays are planned -- one at the City-County Building tree lighting at 5 p.m. and another at Fifth Avenue Place Unity Tree lighting at 6 p.m., but it's the Grand Finale that you don't want to miss. The Xfinity Fireworks Spectacular with a Supersized Zambelli Finale will close out the night at 9:30 p.m.

PLACES:

U.S. Steel Tower

Visit the only authorized replica of the Nativity featured in Saint Peter's Basilica in Rome. The Crèche is roughly 64-feet wide by 36-feet long and features 20 life-sized figures. It has been an annual attraction since 1999.

City-County Building

The 107th Official City Tree will twinkle to life at 5 p.m., followed by a Zambelli Rooftop Fireworks show. The 40-foot Blue Spruce was donated by the Springdale campus of Guardian Angels Parish of Natrona Heights.

Over on the Grant Street portico, you can browse the 20th Annual Gingerbread House Display and Competition.

Highmark Building and Fifth Avenue Place

What's Christmas in Pittsburgh without the Highmark Tree on the old Hornes' building? Don't miss the lighting of this Pittsburgh tradition with a Rooftop Fireworks show by Zambelli at 6 p.m. at the corner of Penn Avenue and Stanwix Street!

One Oxford Centre

This is the place to eat! Some of the area's best food trucks will set up along the outdoor patio, ready to heat up warm meals on a cold night. Children can visit with Santa Claus from 6-8 p.m. and see the 30-foot tree in Oxford Centre's lobby.

The community-based, international installation - "People We Love" - will also be on display during Light Up Night weekend.

Market Square

Do your shopping at the Peoples Gas Holiday Market! It opens Friday, Nov. 18. The European-style, open-air holiday market will be open daily, except on Thanksgiving.

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

From ornaments to art, pottery to baked goods, candles to jewelry, it's easy to find something special for someone special. And, it's all to the music coming from the Sounds of the Season Stage!

PPG Plaza

Lace up those skates for the UPMC Rink at PPG Place. Get into the Christmas spirit by skating around the beautiful 66-foot tree, decorated with more than 100,000 lights! For tickets, click here.

Then, take in the Spirit of Giving Around the World exhibit in the windows of Two PPG Place along Fourth Avenue. It features 16 life-sized Santas from around the world.

Heinz Hall

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will play the sounds of the season at three 30-minute concerts. Admission is free at 6:30, 7:15, and 8 p.m.

Also, in the Heinz Hall Courtyard is Santa's House; it's where the kiddos can hand their wish lists to Santa Claus. Printed photos with the big man come with a suggested $10 donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Click here for more information.

VISIT SANTA REGULAR SEASON HOURS

Nov. 18 - Dec. 23, 2022

Wednesday - Friday: Noon - 3 p.m. & 4 - 7 p.m.

Saturday: Noon - 8 p.m.

Sunday: Noon - 6 p.m.

GRAND OPENING DAY HOURS

Friday, Nov. 18: Noon - 3 p.m. & 4 - 7 p.m.

LIGHT UP NIGHT HOURS

Saturday, Nov. 19: Noon - 4 p.m.

BLACK FRIDAY HOURS

Friday, Nov. 25: Noon - 8 p.m.

Pirates Mini-Fest

A little winter baseball, anyone? The Bucs are setting up at Stanwix St. and Ft. Duquesne from Noon-9:30 p.m. to celebrate the holidays. Fans can take photos with the Pirate Parrot and the pierogies. There will also be face painting, inflatables, balloon art and black and gold holiday shopping.

Two Gateway Center

The Blast! VIP Party, across from the Highmark Stage, is a private reception featuring signature cocktails, craft beer, wine, appetizers, and special desserts. You can also get a glimpse of Prantl Bakery's magnificent "one-ton" burnt almond torte cake. To get in, you must purchase a ticket.

Speaking of this cake, the eight-foot-tall dessert will be a replica of the Highmark Tree. It will be decorated in real-time on Saturday; and then on Sunday, slices of the cake will then be available for purchase. The proceeds will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank!

STAGES:

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts highlight this year's Light Up Night concert schedule! There will be three stages with multiple acts throughout the evening, including Pittsburgh icon Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers.

Highmark Main Stage

Stanwix Street and Penn Ave.

The Little Mermen: The Ultimate Disney Tribute Band @ 12:30, 1:30, 3 & 4 p.m.

Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers @ 5:30 & 6:20 p.m.

Royce @ 7:30 p.m.

Xfinity Riverside Stage

Ft. Duquesne Blvd. and Sixth St.

Orange Music feat. Isaiah Small @ 5 p.m.

Mr. Smalls All-Star Rolling Stones Tribute @ 6:30 p.m.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts @ 8:30 p.m.

Cultural District Stage

7th St. and Penn Ave.

Miss Freddye @ 2 p.m.

Sierra Sellers @ 4 p.m.

Pickup Line @ 5:30 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURES & DETOURS:

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has released this list of road closures for the holiday celebrations downtown. Plan accordingly and allow extra time if you are heading to any of the events.

Friday 11/18 6 p.m. – Sunday 11/20 3 a.m.:

Stanwix Street northbound from Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Blvd only.

Penn Avenue Extension from Stanwix Street to Gateway T-Station Triangle Park.

Penn Avenue from 6th Street to Stanwix Street (allowing garage traffic).

Fort Duquesne Blvd westbound from Stanwix Street to 7th Street.

Cecil Place between Fort Duquesne Blvd & Penn Avenue (partial closure).

Friday 11/18 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. and Saturday 11/19 4 p.m. to Midnight:

Fourth Avenue from Stanwix Street to Wood Street.

Saturday 11/19 7 a.m. - Sunday 11/20 3 a.m.:

Fort Duquesne Boulevard eastbound from Stanwix Street to 6th Street (allowing garage traffic & dock access).

Stanwix Street southbound from Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

Saturday 11/19 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.:

Market Square.

Forbes Avenue between Stanwix Street & Market Square.

Graeme Street between Fifth Avenue & Market Square.

Market Street between Fifth Avenue & Market Square.

Commonwealth Place past Wyndham Hotel valet to Stanwix. Street (garage traffic only, exit only after 4 PM).

Fort Duquesne & 6th Street garage – exit only.

Saturday 11/19 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.:

Fort Duquesne Boulevard eastbound from 6th Street to 7th Street - this may close as early as 3 PM crowd dependent.

Saturday 11/19 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.:

6th Street from Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard

Penn Ave from EQT Garage entrance to 7th Street

Barkers Place from Penn Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard

Scott Place from Penn Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard

McCrea Way from 6th Street to Barkers Place

Pittsburgh Regional Transit

