City's 107th Christmas tree being donated by Guardian Angels Parish of Natrona Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The City of Pittsburgh has found its Christmas tree.

In September, the Forestry Division of the city's Public Works department launched its search for Pittsburgh's 107th Christmas tree.

After a search far and wide, they have selected a 40-foot Blue Spruce currently located on the Springdale campus of Guardian Angels Parish of Natrona Heights.

The tree will be cut down on Nov. 5, and then brought to the City-County Building for the Christmas season.

It will light up for the first time during the city's annual Light Up Night celebration on Saturday, Nov. 19.