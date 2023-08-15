Grace Elkus' feta fried egg recipe on Talk Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Grace Elkus is a food writer, recipe developer and content creator. One of her recipes recently went viral online, so we've invited her to the kitchen to make it!

Feta Fried Egg

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

1 large egg

1 1/2 ounces full-fat feta cheese (1/3 cup), ideally from a block packed in brine

Freshly ground black pepper

Crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1 (6-inch) flour or corn tortilla, charred over the gas flame or warmed in a skillet

1/4 of a small avocado

Lime wedge

Instructions: Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Flick a bit of feta brine (or place a small crumble of feta) into the skillet: if it sizzles, the pan is hot enough for the next step. Crumble the feta into the pan, placing it around the perimeter and leaving room for the egg in the center. (If using a larger skillet or making two at once, simply crumble the feta into a large circle). Once the feta begins melting and bubbling, immediately crack an egg into the center and season with black pepper and red pepper flakes. (No need to add salt, the feta is plenty salty). Cover the pan and cook, reducing the heat to medium-low or low if the feta is browning too quickly, until the white is set, the yolk is still runny, and the cheese is crispy. Meanwhile, spread the avocado onto the charred or warmed tortilla and add a squeeze of lime juice. Place the feta fried egg on top and enjoy!