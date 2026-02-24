Pittsburgh's Glen Hazel eagles lay 1st egg of season

Pittsburgh's beloved bald eagles have laid their first egg of the season.

The Glen Hazel eagles, formerly known as the Hays eagles before they moved across the river, laid their first egg of the new nesting season around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

PixCams, which operates the camera, said it's a relief after an unsuccessful egg-laying attempt on Saturday night. But this egg signals a positive start to the season, renewing optimism for a productive nesting season, PixCams said.

Pittsburgh's beloved bald eagles have laid their first egg of the season in Glen Hazel. (Photo: PixCams)

While it's not the first egg in the new nest — two eaglets were spotted last season — it is the first egg in the nest since a camera was installed. People haven't been able to watch the eagle pair since their nest collapsed in 2024.

There was speculation about whether the eagles would rebuild after the storm, but the 2025 season came and went with no eggs. Then the Hays eagles were spotted across the river in Glen Hazel in a new nest.

The eagle cam is back this season, continuing a tradition more than a decade old. Viewers have been watching since the first camera was installed in 2013.

It's shaping up to be an exciting season for Pittsburgh's eagle watchers. So far, there are also two eggs in the nest at U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant. Last year, Irvin and Stella raised one eaglet, Ocho.

It takes about 35 days for eggs to hatch. In the meantime, the eagles' followers will be watching the livestreams as the nesting season unfolds in real time.