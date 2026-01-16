Camera installed at new nest of beloved Pittsburgh eagles

There's a new eagle cam in Pittsburgh, but it features familiar faces.

After the Hays bald eagle nest collapsed in a storm during the summer of 2024, it wasn't clear whether the pair would rebuild. As spring came and went, the nest was left untouched.

But then amateur photographers found the Hays bald eagles. Except they weren't the Hays eagles anymore. Not only had the pair rebuilt across the Monongahela River in Glen Hazel, but they had two eaglets in their nest.

Now, after a year of waiting, Pittsburghers and people from all over can tune in to watch the eagles. PixCams announced on Friday that a camera is up at the new nest, saying a "dedicated team" worked to bring it online.

A camera was installed at the new nest of Pittsburgh's beloved bald eagle pair. (Photo: KDKA)

"From securing land access and state permits to coordinating power with utility partners and carefully installing cameras with expert climbers, this project was all about patience, partnership, and respect for wildlife," PixCams wrote on Facebook. "Now, thanks to community collaboration and support, the new eagle cam is streaming again, offering a window into nature, education, and the resilience of these majestic birds."

The new camera continues a tradition more than a decade old. Viewers have been tuning into the nest since the first camera was installed in 2013. And for those who can't get enough, there's also a livestream of a bald eagle pair at the U.S. Steel plant in West Mifflin.

The last time there was a camera on the Pittsburgh nest in 2024, the pair had only laid one egg. It cracked, failing to hatch. It's not clear what this year will bring — historically, the eggs have been laid in mid-February — but whatever happens, people will be able to get a bird's-eye view of it all.