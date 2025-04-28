Hays bald eagles found in new nest with 2 eaglets

After a storm blew down the beloved Hays bald eagles' nest, it didn't look like the pair would rebuild, disappointing Pittsburgh bird watchers. But it turns out that not only did they find a new nest, but the couple has hatched two eaglets.

Pittsburghers have flocked to the webcam streaming the eagles living in the Hays neighborhood since 2013. A strong storm collapsed the nest in 2024, and as spring approached, the tree in view of the camera remained empty. Experts weren't sure if or where the eagles would rebuild.

But as they say, nature finds a way.

PixCams, which runs the livestream of the Hays bald eagle nest, says trail photographers found what they believe are the Hays eagles nesting across the river and upstream from the current nest site in Glen Hazel. And not only are the Hays eagles there — but they have two babies.

Hays Eagle Pair from new Glenn Hazel Nest - Video with 2 eaglets! As some of you are aware the trail photographers have located what we believe is the Hays eagle pair nesting across the river and up stream from the current nest site in Glenn Hazel. Today we made a visit to the site to get logistical data to look into installing a cam here next year. This video was shot from across the river at the Costco parking lot using a Nikon P1000 bridge camera zoomed out to 3200mm. That's about the best we can do here. As you can see they have 2 eaglets in the nest and this looks like the Hays mom feeding them.

The organization visited the site to look at possibly installing a camera next year. PixCams shared video of the Hays mom feeding two eaglets shot from the Costco parking lot across the river with a Nikon P1000 bridge camera zoomed out to 3200mm.

It's exciting news for fans after the Hays eagles had a disappointing season last year. Before their nest was knocked down, they laid one egg, and it cracked, failing to hatch.

Without the Hays bald eagles, Pittsburghers have turned to a livestream of the nest at U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant in West Mifflin. Irvin and newcomer Stella laid three eggs this year, with one hatching and growing up fast.