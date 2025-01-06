Will the Hays bald eagles rebuild their nest? Experts say they've seen good signs.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — February is quickly approaching, and that usually means eggs for Pittsburgh's beloved Hays bald eagles. But after a storm tore down the nest in August, the eagles haven't rebuilt.

Bald eagles have been nesting in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood since 2013, with 20 eaglets taking flight. It's the fifth time the eagles have had to build a new nest, but right now, it's unclear if they will.

"The big question for our eagle fans is will we see a new nest at the Pittsburgh Hays area this year. The short answer is we just don't know," PixCams, which operates a livestream of the nest with the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, wrote on Facebook.

However, PixCams says they've seen "increased eagle activity" in the past five days.

"We are monitoring the audio signal using a tool called BirdNET-pi that will pick up eagle call detections. It has been picking up a lot of calls in the past few days," they explained on Facebook.

Then on Saturday, a subadult bald eagle landed in the old nest tree and was chased away. It means there's a possibility for nest building activity this month, PixCams said.

According to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, eagle nests are about four feet wide and three or more feet deep, typically weighing hundreds of pounds. Some record nests have literally weighed a ton.

2024 was also a disappointing year for the Hays bald eagles because the pair only laid one egg, which cracked.