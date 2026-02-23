Eagles at U.S. Steel nest lay 2nd egg

The eagles nesting at U.S. Steel's Irvin plant have laid a second egg.

On Friday afternoon, Stella laid her first egg of the season. Not too far behind, the second egg was laid Monday afternoon, according to PixCams.

"On Friday, around 4:20 in the afternoon, Stella laid her first egg of the season. So we were excited to bring the first egg to Pittsburgh here," said Don German with U.S. Steel.

This is Stella's second season at the nest. She kicked out Irvin's previous companion and set up house last year. Irvin has been nesting at the U.S. Steel plant for nine seasons.

Irvin and Stella are streaming 24/7, with four different cams pointed at them. An overhead cam is the best way to watch for the eggs, and a side camera offers the best way to see what's going on around the nest.

"What'll happen next is both the parents, both Irvin and Stella, will take turns incubating for the next 35 days," German said.

If these new eggs are viable, we should see the new eaglets in about 35 days. This would make eaglets No. 9 and No. 10 born in this nest. The last one, named "Ocho," was hatched and raised by Irvin and Stella in 2025.

Stella and Irvin aren't the only eagle couple Pittsburgh birders are watching. A camera is trained on an eagle nest in Glen Hazel, where the former Hays eagles relocated after a storm blew down their nest. It continues a tradition more than a decade old. Viewers have been watching those eagles since the first camera was installed in 2013.