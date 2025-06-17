About 100 Girl Scouts rescued after floodwaters strand group in North Park

Over 100 people were rescued after a stream in North Park flooded, stranding a group of Girl Scouts.

Rescue crews had to deploy a rope to help about 105 people to safety after flash flooding hit near their cabin, leaving them landlocked. A spokesperson for Allegheny County said the Girl Scouts were put in helmets and vests and moved through the receding waters.

Girl Scouts said they were at their pavilion getting ready for lunch when the skies opened up. Things quickly took a turn, but firefighters, police, EMS and swiftwater crews showed up to help.

(Photo: KDKA)

"Our pavilion is right by the creek and so there was log and there was water everywhere and we looked over and there was water in the parking lot flooding over the road and so we quickly grabbed all of our food and walked up to the cabin and then we just got evacuated from there," said Girl Scout Samatha Oeler.

Allegheny County police said everyone was brought to safety and no one was injured.

"They gave us all life jackets and helmets and told us to hold on to the person in front of us and we had a rope and just kind of held on and just walked across," Girl Scout Lila Hall said.

Once they made it through the floodwaters, the Girl Scouts were picked up by their parents and headed home to get dry.