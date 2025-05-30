George Strait and Chris Stapleton are coming to Pittsburgh. Here's what to know.

George Strait, the king of country music, is coming to Pittsburgh with Chris Stapleton on Saturday.

Straight is the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades, and with more than 30 different platinum or multi-platinum albums, he has the third most certifications of any artist, only behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley. He'll be joined by eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton and Parker McCollum.

If you're going to the show, here's what you need to know.

When do gates open?

Gates open at 4:30 p.m., an hour after the ticket office opens at 3:30 p.m. The show starts at 5:45 p.m.

Fans with general tickets can use any gate to enter the stadium. Those with floor tickets should use Gate 6 on Reedsdale Street.

When do parking lots open?

Parking lots on the North Shore will open for tailgating at 12:45 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic. This weekend is also Pittsburgh's Pride celebration, so more people will be coming Downtown.

Acrisure Stadium says concertgoers can use JustPark to pre-purchase a parking pass, though inventory is limited.

If you're looking to save money on parking, you can park Downtown and ride the T for free.

Acrisure Stadium's bag policy

The concert will follow the NFL's clear bag policy, but the stadium encourages fans to leave their bags at home. If you need to bring one, you can bring a clear plastic bag the size of a 1-gallon Ziploc bag or a small handheld purse clutch.

One thing you don't need to bring: cash. Acrisure Stadium is a cashless venue, both for concessions and merch. Credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted.