David Archuleta, Lil' Mo headlining 2025 Pittsburgh Pride festival

The Pittsburgh Pride festival is returning in 2025.

Running from May 30 through June 1, the festival's theme this year is "YOUniting Diversity." The event will feature headlining musical performances from former "American Idol" finalist David Archuleta and legendary R&B singer Lil' Mo.

In addition to concert festivities, the events will include over 300 vendors and 70 local performers.

"This is a declaration. YOUniting Diversity is not just a theme. It is a call to stand shoulder to shoulder across every race, every gender, every voice. In a time when entire communities are under attack and the most vulnerable among us are being threatened, erased, and pushed to the edge, we stand our ground," said Dena Stanley, director of Pittsburgh Pride.

Other weekend highlights include the Pride Prom, an "18 and over celebration of queer joy come dressed in what reflects your power, your beauty, and your truth," and Sunday's Pride parade, per an accompanying news release. The lineup for the parade begins at 10 a.m. Sunday with a step-off at noon in Downtown Pittsburgh. The route will lead to the festival grounds at Allegheny Commons Park West by 1 p.m.

The parade will feature a local and national grand marshal. The local grand marshal will be Jeff Freedman, a longtime Pride organizer and Pittsburgh native, while the national grand marshal will be Lydia B. Kollins, a performer from "RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17" and "All Stars 10."

Ticket and more event information can be found here.