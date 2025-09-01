Free admission for kids starts at Heinz History Center

Starting Monday, kids will always be able to get into the Heinz History Center for free.

As of Sept. 1, admission for the Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum will be free after Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin donated $11.5 million. Admission for school groups will also be covered.

Before this, tickets were only free for kids 5 and under and $11 for kids ages 6 to 17. The Kamins are the same couple behind the $65 million donation that will rename the Carnegie Science Center in their honor.

"As our nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2026, it's vital to remove barriers that keep young people from connecting with their past," Andy Masich, president and CEO of the History Center, said in a press release. "Thanks to Dan and Carole Kamin, kids from our region and across the country can more easily experience the History Center's nationally recognized exhibitions and programs."

The Senator John Heinz History Center is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution and the largest history museum in Pennsylvania. It was recently voted America's best history museum by USA Today readers.

The Kamin Family Foundation was born from a family-owned business that became the 38th largest developer in the nation, with properties in 45 states totaling nearly 17 million square feet.

Daniel Kamin is a Shady Side Academy and University of Pennsylvania graduate whose philanthropic vision is fueled by his passion for science and history. Carole Kamin is involved in several charities across the Pittsburgh area and was recently named as a 2025 woman of influence by the Pittsburgh Business Times.