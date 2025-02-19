Heinz History Center named America's top history museum as voted by USA Today readers

Pittsburgh's Heinz History Center has been recognized by USA Today as the No. 1 history museum in America in its annual Readers' Choice Awards.

This is the second straight year the museum has earned the top spot on the list.

The History Center finished at the top of the "Best History Museum" list that included 20 other nationally recognized cultural organizations, including the National Civil Rights Museum, the National World War II Museum, and the Museum of the American Revolution, according to an accompanying news release from the museum.

"We are honored that USA Today has selected the History Center as America's best history museum for the second time," said Andy Masich, president and CEO of the History Center. "At the History Center, visitors of all ages can have a meaningful experience while exploring American history. This national recognition means a lot to our staff and volunteers. It reflects the impact we have on communities here in Western Pennsylvania and throughout the country."

The history museum remains the largest in the state, providing six floors of interactive exhibits and activities.

Museum officials say their approach to honoring and preserving western Pennsylvania's past by telling its story and the stories of so many remarkable people who have lived here.

"Other museums do art, do dinosaurs, or do flora and fauna, but we are the museum that's all about people and people relate to people," said Masich. "And so, if we can tell a good story that will suck people in, I think we can also learn something in the process."

