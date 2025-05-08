Collapse at Pittsburgh-area fox den caught on camera: "This is something you never see"

A camera giving a "rare" glimpse into the lives of "notoriously secretive" red foxes living in the Pittsburgh area caught the moment their den collapsed while the kits were out playing.

PixCams, which runs a livestream of the camera, shared a video of the collapse on social media, writing, "This is something you never see."

The collapse happened on Tuesday morning, sending rocks tumbling. The kits, who were out playing, scampered away.

Luckily, none of the six kits living in the den were hurt, PixCams says.

Rocks fall from roof of fox den - kits are okay! This is something you never see. One of our camera operators caught this earlier this morning at the fox den. Part of the top of the rocks at the den collapsed this morning while the kits were out. All the kits are safe! Watch the fox den LIVE here: https://pixcams.com/fox-den-cam/ Posted by PixCams on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

The den is in a quiet, wooded area in southwestern Pennsylvania, giving watchers a look at "one of nature's most elusive and fascinating mammals."

PixCams says it's been seven years since they've had a camera live streaming a fox family.

"Red foxes are notoriously secretive during denning season, and it's not easy to find an active den, let alone set up a camera that doesn't interfere with their natural behavior. This camera setup allows us -- and you -- to watch these animals from a respectful distance while gaining insight into their daily lives, parenting behaviors, and the development of the kits," PixCams says.

PixCams says red foxes mate in the winter and the females give birth to a litter of two to 12 kits in the spring. Both parents care for the kits until they're ready to leave in the fall.

PixCams says its camera will follow the parents as they raise their litter, letting viewers see "one of the most intimate parts of a red fox's life."