Trump gunman planned to use explosives to help escape rally site, lawmaker says

Leading lawmaker says that Trump gunman had plan to use explosives to escape rally site

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- The gunman who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump planned to use explosives to create a diversion in a bid to escape the rally site, a leading lawmaker has revealed.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said on CBS' Face the Nation that Thomas Crooks had a detonation device on his body and two bombs in his vehicle.

"What his plan was, was to assassinate the president, create a diversion by blowing up his vehicle on the other side of the property, and then he could escape," said McCaul, who served three terms as chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

CBS News previously reported that an AR-style rifle, remote transmitter and cellphone were found on the shooter's body while two explosive devices, a drone, a tactical vest and four magazines of the same ammunition used in the shooting were found in Crooks' vehicle.

The U.S. Secret Service quickly came under intense scrutiny, with questions mounting about how the assassination attempt could have happened at such a high-profile event.

Donald Trump is seen with blood on his ear and face, surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at the campaign rally. REBECCA DROKE / AFP via Getty Images

Kimberly Cheatle resigned from her position as director of the Secret Service after facing pressure from lawmakers who called for her to step down in the wake of the attempted assassination of the former president.

Trump to continue outdoor rallies in wake of assassination attempt

Trump has said he will continue to hold outdoor rallies but with increased protection.

He is set to to hold a rally later this week at the New Holland Arena in Harrisburg, his first appearance in Pennsylvania since the shooting.

Last week, Trump said he is coming back to Butler County for a rally to honor Corey Comperatore, the man who was shot and killed during the rally. The two other men who were wounded in the shooting have been released from the hospital.

Trump didn't specify when or where the new rally in Butler County would be taking place.

CBS News contributed to this report.