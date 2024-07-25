Watch CBS News
Trump to return to Pennsylvania after Butler rally shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Pennsylvania next week for the first time since the shooting at his Butler Township rally earlier this month. 

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Harrisburg at the New Holland Arena on July 31 at 6 p.m., his campaign announced on Thursday. Doors are scheduled to open at 2 p.m., and anyone interested in attending must register for tickets.

The rally will be Trump's first in Pennsylvania since a shooter opened first at his July 13 rally on the Butler Farm Show grounds. The gunman, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, killed one rally attendee and injured two others when he opened fire from a roof near the rally. A bullet also grazed Trump's ear.

David Dutch and James Copenhaver were critically injured during the shooting, while Corey Comperatore was killed.

A CBS News analysis found that the gunman fired eight rounds in under six seconds before he was shot and killed by a United States Secret Service sniper. 

