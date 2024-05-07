Ben Roethlisberger mentioned by Stormy Daniels at Trump trial

Judge denies Trump motion for mistrial Judge denies Trump motion for mistrial after Stormy Daniels testimony 11:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was mentioned during adult film star Stormy Daniels' testimony at former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York on Tuesday, according to CBS News.

After Daniels recalled her alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, she testified that she saw him later that weekend at a nightclub at the hotel where she was staying. She said Trump was with Roethlisberger and she convinced the quarterback to let her try on his Super Bowl ring. "I remember it clearly because … two of my fingers fit into it," she said, according to CBS News.

When Trump left, Daniels said he asked Roethlisberger to walk her to her room.

It's not the first time Daniels has spoken about Roethlisberger. In Daniels' 2018 book "Full Disclosure," she said she was "terrified" of Roethlisberger after Trump asked him to walk her to her room, CBS Sports reported.

According to Daniels, Roethlisberger asked for a "good night kiss" but she turned him down. She said Roethlisberger pushed on her door lightly, saying "come on," and continued to knock before giving up and leaving after a few minutes, CBS Sports said.

After CNN obtained an excerpt of "Full Disclosure" in 2018, Roethlisberger declined to comment on the book, CBS Sports reported at the time. Daniels' lawyer also said there'd be no further comment about the quarterback.

Roethlisberger twice accused of sexual assault

Roethlisberger's career was marred by sexual assault allegations. In 2010, news broke that he was under investigation by police in Milledgeville, Georgia. While he wasn't charged, he was suspended for the first six games of the 2010 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, but the suspension was later reduced to four games.

Less than a year before that, a woman filed a lawsuit against Roethlisberger, accusing him of sexually assaulting her at a Lake Tahoe hotel. The lawsuit ended in 2011 when both parties reached a settlement.

Roethlisberger retired in 2022 after nearly two decades with the Steelers.