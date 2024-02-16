Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Snow showers to impact Pittsburgh region; heaviest snow to fall into Friday night

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The snow continues to inch closer to the region, and this evening, snow showers will take over. 

The snow showers will begin during the evening commute, with the most intense snow falling between 9 p.m. and midnight.

The heaviest snow is expected to clear from west to east around 3-4 a.m. While snow showers will continue into Saturday morning, most, if not all, of our accumulation will fall before sunrise Saturday morning.

Most locations from Pittsburgh southward will have around two to four inches accumulated. Much higher amounts are expected in Garrett, Preston and Somerset Counties. That is where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning. Most other locations are in the Winter Weather Advisory.

While these are slated to expire at 7 a.m., I would suspect that many counties will be dropped from the advisories earlier than that.

Once we finish up the lingering Saturday snow showers, the rest of the weekend looks quite quiet! Warming temperatures are expected for the first part of next week, with a spring-like feel returning to the forecast.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

First published on February 16, 2024 / 4:47 PM EST

