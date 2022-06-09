'Feeling better and better everyday'; Lt. Gov. John Fetterman says he'll be back to campaigning soon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, says he'll be back on the campaign trail 'really soon.'

Fetterman shared a video of himself walking at the Homestead Waterfront on Wednesday, saying "I'm back on the trail, doing my miles everyday, feeling better and better everyday. Thank you so much, and we'll be back out really soon. Thank you."

Little update from before the rain started this morning 👇 pic.twitter.com/KRyVHUtLfV — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) June 7, 2022

Earlier this week, Fetterman's wife Gisele, said that he may be away from the campaign trail until July.

Fetterman, who is currently serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, recently suffered a stroke days before the May primary election. He won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate last month, defeating Congressman Conor Lamb and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

In the days following the announcement of his having suffered a stroke, Fetterman underwent a procedure to have a pacemaker installed on Election Day.

He is said to be on track for a full recovery.

Fetterman will square off with Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee, in the general election in November.