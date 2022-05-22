Watch CBS News
Local News

Democratic Senate candidate and Lt. Governor John Fetterman released from the hospital

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BRADDOCK (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor and now Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is heading home from the hospital.

In a video posted to social media from his wife Gisele, Fetterman flashed a thumbs-up to the camera.

Fetterman was hospitalized after he suffered a stroke.

"I am feeling great, but per my doctor's orders, and Gisele's orders, I am going to continue to rest and recover," he said to the Associated Press. "Later this week I will have a follow-up visit with my doctors at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. I am going to take the time I need now to rest and get to 100% so I can go full speed soon and flip this seat blue."

He said in a video that he wasn't feeling well and at the urging of his wife checked into the hospital.

It was there he learned he had a stroke caused by a clot in his heart.

Fetterman had a pacemaker implanted and is expected to make a full recovery.

He will be going up against either Dr. Mehmet Oz or Dave McCormick to replace retiring Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey this November.

First published on May 22, 2022 / 12:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.