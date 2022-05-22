Democratic Senate candidate and Lt. Governor John Fetterman released from the hospital

BRADDOCK (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor and now Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is heading home from the hospital.

In a video posted to social media from his wife Gisele, Fetterman flashed a thumbs-up to the camera.

João is headed home ❤️ time to rest and recover (and annoy me)!



I’m so grateful for the amazing staff at Lancaster General for taking such good care of him from start to finish. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cAzFY8ojQe — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) May 22, 2022

Fetterman was hospitalized after he suffered a stroke.

"I am feeling great, but per my doctor's orders, and Gisele's orders, I am going to continue to rest and recover," he said to the Associated Press. "Later this week I will have a follow-up visit with my doctors at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. I am going to take the time I need now to rest and get to 100% so I can go full speed soon and flip this seat blue."

He said in a video that he wasn't feeling well and at the urging of his wife checked into the hospital.

It was there he learned he had a stroke caused by a clot in his heart.

Fetterman had a pacemaker implanted and is expected to make a full recovery.

He will be going up against either Dr. Mehmet Oz or Dave McCormick to replace retiring Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey this November.