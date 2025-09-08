After death of Fayette County 9-year-old girl, lawmaker introduces new bill

Recent cases of child abuse in Fayette County are prompting calls for more punishment, with a state lawmaker proposing a new law.

Republican state Rep. Ryan Warner represents Fayette County, which has experienced horrific cases of child abuse in the past two years. The most recent case in the county involves 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey, who was found dead in the Youghiogheny River last week after being reported missing. Her foster mom and that woman's wife are facing charges in her death.

Now, the district attorney's office said her younger brother remains in the hospital, and two other children were removed from the Dunbar Township home where they were staying.

"The whole circumstances around this are just absolutely heart-wrenching," Warner said on Monday. "We need to do something about it."

Warner reintroduced a bill he proposed last year following an incident involving a Brownsville couple that locked their 6-year-old in a dog cage and starved her.

The bill would create two new child torture felonies that would be added to child abuse charges. Pennsylvania is one of about a dozen states that don't have this specific statute that's available in the majority of the country.

Warner said this would fill the gap in state law that currently doesn't have offenses when it comes to children experiencing only mental trauma or physical injury that's not serious.

"The thought that there are other children enduring this torture and enduring this pain right now is why we need to take action," Warner said.

According to the bill, the charge would be filed as a third-degree felony when a person intentionally, knowingly or recklessly tortures a child under the age of 18 who is in their custody or control. If the victim does not suffer a physical injury, they could get up to seven years in prison and/or up to $15,000 in fines. If the victim suffers a physical injury, it would be a first-degree offense, facing up to 20 years in prison and/or up to $25,000 in fines.

"If anything comes out of what happened, I hope that we're able to protect other children down the road, and other children that are possibly experiencing these horrors right now," Warner said.

Warner said he has bipartisan support. The bill is currently in the committee stage and will then need a full state House vote before heading to the state Senate.