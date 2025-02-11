Watch CBS News
Local News

Former director of Fayette County Association for the Blind sentenced to prison over nearly $50K in theft from organization

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The former director of the Fayette County Association for the Blind who pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $50,000 from the organization has been sentenced to time in prison. 

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele announced Monday that Eric Dolfi will be serve 1 to 4 years at a state prison following his guilty plea over the stolen money. 

Dolfi was charged in 2022 with 500 counts of theft and an embezzlement of just under $48,000. 

Aubele says that in his role at the Association for the Blind, "Dolfi was supposed to be acting in the interest of disabled persons; instead, he chose to line his own pockets and abuse his position, setting the organization back years."

Court paperwork accused Dolfi of using the association's credit card for unauthorized purchases that included everything from personal travel, gifts, meals and liquor.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.