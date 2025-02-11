Former director of Fayette County Association for the Blind sentenced to prison over nearly $50K in theft from organization

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The former director of the Fayette County Association for the Blind who pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $50,000 from the organization has been sentenced to time in prison.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele announced Monday that Eric Dolfi will be serve 1 to 4 years at a state prison following his guilty plea over the stolen money.

Dolfi was charged in 2022 with 500 counts of theft and an embezzlement of just under $48,000.

Aubele says that in his role at the Association for the Blind, "Dolfi was supposed to be acting in the interest of disabled persons; instead, he chose to line his own pockets and abuse his position, setting the organization back years."

Court paperwork accused Dolfi of using the association's credit card for unauthorized purchases that included everything from personal travel, gifts, meals and liquor.