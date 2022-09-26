Former Fayette County Association for the Blind director faces 500 charges for alleged theft

Former Fayette County Association for the Blind director faces 500 charges for alleged theft

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - The one-time leader of the Fayette County Association for the Blind faces more than 500 charges for allegedly stealing funds from the organization.

Eric Dolfi is charged with misuse of money that was supposed to be helping blind residents live better lives. But Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said Dolfi was using the money to make his own life better.

Bower launched an investigation over concerns that Dolfi allegedly embezzled $47,900 dollars in the organization's funds.

According to Dolfi's criminal complaint, between January of 2020 to July of 2021, the 43-year-old, who took over the position of director in 2019, transferred $17,280 from the association's PayPal account to his own.

Dolfi also allegedly used the association's credit card for more than $28,000 in unauthorized purchases that included everything from personal travel, gifts, meals and liquor. According to investigators, none of the items or expenses had to do with helping the visually impaired in Fayette County. Dolfi allegedly misappropriated nearly $48,000 in association funds.

"What he also did was increase his salary as executive director without the approval of the board," Bower said. "He went far beyond what should have been done with the money."

Bower called it an "egregious attack" on the Fayette County Association for the Blind.

Dolfi is free tonight on his own recognizance, facing nearly 500 separate charges for theft and other related counts.