Fan who fell from PNC Park stands earlier this year now facing nighttime prowling charges

Kavan Markwood, the man who fell from the stands of PNC Park during a Pittsburgh Pirates game earlier this year, is now facing nighttime prowling charges.

According to court documents, Brentwood Police said that Markwood has been charged with one misdemeanor count of loitering and prowling at nighttime after allegedly "attempting to gain entry" to his ex-girlfriend's home by knocking on the door.

According to police, doorbell camera footage showed Markwood "forcefully knocking on the front door" and leaving the area, later spotted by officers one street away.

Police said they detained Markwood, who was intoxicated at the time and admitted to officers that he was at the home and had sent his ex-girlfriend text messages.

Markwood was told by officers he would be cited via a mail summons and was picked up by a friend.

Earlier this week, Markwood appeared at Pittsburgh city court to support Ethan Kirkwood, his friend who is accused of giving him alcohol the night that he fell out of the stands and onto the field at PNC Park during a Pirates game in late April.

Video showed Markwood's legs clipping the railing in front of him after he jumped up to celebrate a play.

Markwood's fall over the wall at PNC Park made national news as he tumbled two stories, suffering serious injuries to his skull, brain, spine, both sides of his ribs, and his lungs.

During a recent interview with Inside Edition, Markwood said he wakes up with pain every day and can't feel two of his fingers.

The Pirates invited Markwood to throw out a ceremonial first pitch during a game against the Oakland Athletics last month at PNC Park.