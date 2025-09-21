Pirates fan who fell from stands throws out first pitch

Kavan Markwood, the Pirates fan who fell 21 feet from his seat onto the warning track at PNC Park earlier this year, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Saturday's game.

Markwood was carted off the field after he fell during the seventh inning of the Pirates-Cubs game at PNC Park on April 30. Video showed his legs clipping the railing in front of him after he jumped up to celebrate a play.

Doctors said he suffered several injuries, including to his skull, brain, spine, ribs and lungs. But at the time, they said he was recovering ahead of schedule, given the severity of his injuries.

Markwood took a large step in his recovery on Saturday, throwing out the first pitch before the game against the Athletics at PNC Park.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Kavan Markwood, the fan who fell from the stands onto the field earlier this season, throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the game against the Athletics at PNC Park on September 20, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

A friend who admitted to police that he bought drinks for then-20-year-old Markwood before he fell was charged with two misdemeanor counts of selling or furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Also on Saturday, the Pirates paused to say thank you to the first responders who rushed in to help during last month's deadly explosion at the Clairton Coke Works plant. Two workers were killed and 10 others were injured after an explosion at the facility on Aug. 11.

The Pirates beat the Athletics 2-0 on Saturday, ending a five-game losing streak.

The Buccos play the Athletics again at PNC Park Sunday at 1:35 p.m.