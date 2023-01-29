Family friend proposes changing Third Avenue to McIntire Way in honor of Justin McIntire
BRACKENRIDGE (KDKA) - A family friend of fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire wants to rename the street where he was killed in his honor.
According to The Trib, Debbie Beale plans to introduce her proposal at the Brackenridge council meeting this upcoming Tuesday.
This would potentially change the name Third Avenue to McIntire Way.
The mayor said the council will present it to the family for their approval.
However, it's unlikely any action will be taken on Tuesday night.
