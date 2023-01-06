Community holds vigil to remember Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Borough of Brackenridge remains heartbroken over the death of its police chief.

On Thursday night, the community came together to remember his life and the impact he left behind at a candlelit vigil in Brackenridge Park.

Hundreds of people from the community and beyond sang and prayed for Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, paying their respects to the fallen chief who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday.

"None of us could foresee what was going to happen this week, but here we are my friends," Father John Bailey of Christ Our Hope Anglican Church said.

Mayor Lindsay Fraser and former Brackenridge Police Chief Jamie Bock shared just how much McIntire meant to their borough.

"He dedicated his life and service to who we are," Fraser said. "There are truly few people in this entire world who were more genuine and kind than our chief."

Bock knew McIntire since he was a young boy.

"This is one of the hardest things that I've ever had to do," Bock said. "He was always professional, dedicated and hardworking, sensitive to the residents of Brackenridge, a role model for our children, and a valuable asset to our community."

McIntire spent 22 years as a police officer and four as chief. He dedicated himself to giving back to the small borough where he was born and raised.

"He's the pillar of this community, he really is, the surrounding communities as well, all love and respect him," Kim Harris of Natrona Heights said.

"He was a good chief and did his job very well and he kept our community very safe," said Paul Rutkowski, who used to live in Brackenridge.

Now those McIntire supported all these years will do the same for his family and fellow officers.

"We all love them," said Diana Scholl, who used to live in Brackenridge.

At the same time, they'll make sure his legacy lives on.

"I don't want this senseless, heinous, evil act to define us or to destroy the good that he spent his life protecting and building," Fraser said.

"This tragedy will not define us and if anything it will propel us to be the best we can ever be," Pastor Nick Chybrzynski of Generations House of Worship said.

Tarentum Police Officer Jordan Schrecengost, who was also shot Monday, said Thursday he is doing OK. He and the rest of the community will say their final goodbyes to McIntire next week.

Visitation is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at Ross G. Walker Funeral Home in New Kensington. McIntire's funeral is set for noon Wednesday at Mount Saint Peter Church in New Kensington.