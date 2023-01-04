Funeral arrangements set for fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Funeral arrangements are set for fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday.

Visitation will be held at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home in New Kensington on Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 8 pm., the funeral director said.

A service will be held at Mount St. Peter Church at noon on Wednesday, and the burial will take place at Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights.

On Monday, McIntire, who had been the chief since 2018, was killed in a shootout with a suspect.

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan of Duquesne, was later killed in a shootout with police in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood after fleeing the area in a carjacked vehicle.