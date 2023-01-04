GoFundMe claiming to raise money for slain Chief Justin McIntire's family has 'no connection' to them

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a campaign posted GoFundMe claiming to be for the family of slain Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire.

The campaign was posted by a "Michael McIntire," but is not in any way affiliated with Chief McIntire's family or friends, the sheriff's office said.

They have released this screenshot of the fake account.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said "the public should be aware that this page has no connection to Chief Justin McIntire or his family."

"Our office has been informed and the public should be aware that this page has no connection to Chief Justin McIntire or his family," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

