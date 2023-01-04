Watch CBS News
GoFundMe claiming to raise money for slain Chief Justin McIntire's family has 'no connection' to them

Brackenridge community putting pieces back together
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a campaign posted GoFundMe claiming to be for the family of slain Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire.

The campaign was posted by a "Michael McIntire," but is not in any way affiliated with Chief McIntire's family or friends, the sheriff's office said.

They have released this screenshot of the fake account.

fake-gofundme-justin-mcintire.png
The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said "the public should be aware that this page has no connection to Chief Justin McIntire or his family." (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"Our office has been informed and the public should be aware that this page has no connection to Chief Justin McIntire or his family," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

