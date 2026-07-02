Extreme heat warnings in place for the Pittsburgh area for the third straight day

Extreme heat warnings are in place for the Pittsburgh area for a third straight day with temperatures forecasted to climb as high as 95 degrees today.

The extreme heat warning covers most of western Pennsylvania. The higher elevations of Indiana, Westmoreland and Fayette counties are under a heat advisory until 10 p.m. Friday.

Today is expected to be the hottest day of the week with "feels-like" temperatures, which factor in humidity, expected to be over 100 degrees.

With a number of big events happening in and around the city of Pittsburgh this weekend like Fourth of July celebrations, the National Weather Service is reminding people to take precautions outside while in the dangerous heat.

Extreme heat warnings are in place throughout the Pittsburgh area for a third straight day. Temperatures are expected to climb as high as 95 degrees with "feels-like" temperatures over 100 degrees. KDKA Weather Center

Anthrocon, the annual festival that brings nearly 20,000 fur suiters to Pittsburgh is also taking place this weekend. Organizers spoke Wednesday about how they're planning to keep participants cool amid the extreme heat.

With the extreme heat hitting the region, several communities in the Pittsburgh area have adjusted their trash pickup times to help protect the health and safety of workers.

Cooling centers have been activated throughout the region and in Allegheny County, a Code Red Heat Advisory has been extended through Saturday.

Ahead of the anticipated heat wave, Duquesne Light and FirstEnergy reminded customers about being prepared for increased stress on the electric grid and offered ways to keep energy use in check.

While temperatures will be high and the humidity will be stifling, it's not likely the area's temperatures will hit 100 degrees because of a number of factors that are unique to western Pennsylvania's landscape.