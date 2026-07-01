How to stay safe from extreme heat while celebrating July 4th weekend in Pittsburgh area

Amid the first heat wave of the year, the National Weather Service is reminding people in the Pittsburgh area to take precautions while outside in the dangerous heat.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s to low-90s this Fourth of July weekend, and communities around the region are hosting events celebrating America's 250th birthday. Experts have tips on how to stay safe while outside this holiday weekend.

Planning for the heat

Ligonier Street in downtown Latrobe on Wednesday was quiet. But soon it will be full of people marching, vehicles rolling, and patriots celebrating the nation's 250th Anniversary in their red, white and blue.

Beth Straka, the deputy director of community affairs & police services for the city of Latrobe, says that officials are ready for thousands of people to descend upon the downtown for the hot fun in the sun. But she says everyone should plan for things like traffic, parking, and especially the heat.

"Make sure you hydrate," Straka said. "Make sure you bring extra water, extra drinks like Gatorade. Sunscreen. Anything that will keep you out of the sun. We are prepared. We will have extra police on duty that day as always. And we are going to be prepared for any emergency, whether heat-related or not. And we will have extra water through the parade line, and we will have extra water throughout different areas of the celebration all day long."

Straka also said that any updates to the city's events, like a thunderstorm canceling fireworks, will be announced on the city's social media pages. Straka says they are hopeful that everything will go off according to plan.

Meanwhile, in Washington County, organizers of Canonsburg's big Fourth of July parade are also taking precautions to keep people safe, including having cooling stations from Allegheny Health Network. Leaders also remind people to bring things like portable fans, cooling towels, umbrellas, or pop-up tents to help battle the blazing temps.

Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival

Back in Westmoreland County, starting on Thursday, at Twin Lakes Park, is the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival.

This event, which features food, music and tons of arts and craft vendors from around the county, has been known to draw anywhere from 80,000 to 100,000 people in good weather.

Diane Shrader, the executive director of the festival, says that good weather is what organizers are hoping for, but she says they know it is going to be hot.

"We do have mutual aid here on site, if needed, but let's hope no one needs it," Shrader said. "We have misting booths throughout the festival to keep you cool. There are plenty of places to sit. We are on the water, so maybe you can catch a breeze off of the water. And we've got plenty of tents to get under, so I encourage people to come out, but keep hydrated and have a wonderful time."