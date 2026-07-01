Extreme heat warning continues into second day for Pittsburgh area with "feels-like" temperatures around 100 degrees

An extreme heat warning issued for the Pittsburgh area enters its second day as the region is dealing with temperatures in the 90s for multiple days this week.

The extreme heat warning, which was issued Tuesday by the National Weather Service for most of western Pennsylvania, the West Virginia panhandle, and Ohio, will be in effect until 10 p.m. Friday. The higher elevations of Indiana, Westmoreland and Fayette counties are under a heat advisory until 10 p.m. Friday.

Temperatures this week throughout the region are expected to be in the 90s, while coupled with extremely high humidity levels, ultimately making the "feels-like" temperatures to flirt with triple digits.

Heat index ranges for Wednesday and Thursday are forecasted to be as high as 106 and 107 degrees.

An extreme heat warning issued by the National Weather Service for the Pittsburgh area will enter a second day as the region braces for temperatures in the 90s and an impending heat wave. KDKA Weather Center

With the extreme heat hitting the region, several communities in the Pittsburgh area have adjusted their trash pickup times to help protect the health and safety of workers ahead of the expected extreme heat.

Cooling centers have been activated throughout the region and in Allegheny County, a Code Red Heat Advisory has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday.

With lots of outdoor events in and around Pittsburgh this weekend like Anthrocon and 4th of July celebrations, Allegheny Health Network's Dr. Brent Rau said that it's very important to remain mindful of heat-related illnesses.

Ahead of the anticipated heat wave, Duquesne Light and FirstEnergy reminded customers about being prepared for increased stress on the electric grid and offered ways to keep energy use in check.