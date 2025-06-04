2 injured in explosion at Butler County home

Two people were injured after an explosion at a home in Butler County, state police said on Wednesday.

Information is limited, but Pennsylvania State Police said troopers from the Butler station were called to a reported explosion at a home off Sawyer Road in Muddy Creek Township shortly before 1:30 p.m.

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital, but police didn't release any details on their conditions.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, but police said troopers are "actively" investigating.

Police said they didn't have any other information to release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.