Watch CBS News
Local News

2 injured in explosion at Butler County home

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Two people were injured after an explosion at a home in Butler County, state police said on Wednesday. 

Information is limited, but Pennsylvania State Police said troopers from the Butler station were called to a reported explosion at a home off Sawyer Road in Muddy Creek Township shortly before 1:30 p.m. 

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital, but police didn't release any details on their conditions. 

The cause of the explosion is unknown, but police said troopers are "actively" investigating.

Police said they didn't have any other information to release. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.