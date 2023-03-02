EPA requiring Norfolk Southern to test for dioxins in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Environmental Protection Agency said it's requiring Norfolk Southern to test for dioxins at the site of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The agency said the requirement is in direct response to concerns Administrator Michael Regan heard from residents in East Palestine this week.

If dioxins are found at any level that pose an unacceptable risk to human health and the environment, the EPA says it will direct immediate clean-up of the area. Norfolk Southern also has to conduct a background study to compare any dioxin levels around East Palestine to levels in other areas not impacted by the derailment.

The EPA said so far, its monitoring in samples of air, soil, water and sediments for "indicator chemicals" like chlorobenzenes and chlorophenols has suggested a low probability for the release of dioxins.

Last month, the EPA ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up and said if the company fails to comply, the agency will do the work and compel the company to pay triple the cost.