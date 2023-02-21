Gov. Josh Shapiro to join EPA and Gov. Mike DeWine to give update on East Palestine train derailment site

EAST PALESTINE, OHIO (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro visits East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday for an update on the toxic train derailment that forced people from their homes and impacted Pennsylvanians just across the state border in Beaver County.

Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, along with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, will join Gov. Shapiro, along with other local and federal leaders.

They're expected to provide an update on the ongoing government response to the Feb. 3 derailment. Stream it on CBS News Pittsburgh at 12:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump will visit East Palestine to talk with local leaders.

On Friday, activist Erin Brockovich will be at a townhall meeting at East Palestine High School. She says she wants to help the victims and hold Norfolk Southern more accountable.

Stay tuned to KDKA and CBS News Pittsburgh for more on this updating story.